My Dad’s Tough Love Shaped My Successful Football Career – Walker

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has come out to admit that his dad reduced him to tears after every football match. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he used to hate going to football games with his father because no matter how good he played, his dad always gave him a scolding.

Walker, however, added that the tough love went on to shape his successful career as a footballer.

His words, “My dad, I used to hate going to football with him. No matter if I played good or I played bad, I’d get in the car and be reduced to tears.

I don’t blame him for that because it made me the person and the player I am today. At the start of my career, I was always trying to prove my dad wrong. He did it because he cared.

With my kids now I don’t let them win. If I keep letting them win, when they lose it will be traumatic for them,.

We play football games in the garden and I give it my all because it will instil that into them, they will be better people and become winners. My dad’s parents were from Jamaica and left him in England with £200 and a washer when he was 17. So, he passed it down from his parents to me. I try to not do the same as much as possible. But where he taught me to be a winner I try to pass that on to the boys.

They have the privileges of having nice things, but the kids have to entertain themselves. They play with their brothers, and that’s it.

I wish sometimes I could put them on an estate to mingle with different people and have different friends. When I was growing up, you’d go and call for your mates.”