My Divorced Wife And I Still Have A Good Working Relationship – Bill Gates

Popular billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates has come out to open up on life after divorce. He recently had his say via an open letter on his website, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, his divorce made it a very sad year for him, even if projects he is working on have been quite interesting.

Bill Gates added that he and his ex-wife continue to run their foundation together and they both have a good, new working rhythm.

His words, “Even though I think the things I’ve been working on are by far the most interesting part of my year, I know a lot of people are curious about a subject closer to home: my divorce.”

“Melinda and I continue to run our foundation together and have found a good new working rhythm, but I can’t deny that it’s been a year of great personal sadness for me.”

“Adapting to change is never easy, no matter what it is.”

“I’ve been impressed by how resilient my loved ones – especially my kids – have been in this challenging time.”

“My personal world has never felt smaller than it did over the last twelve months.”

“My family also experienced a lot of changes beyond what you probably saw in the news – my oldest daughter, Jenn, got married this fall, and her wedding was the highlight of my year.”

“Our youngest, Phoebe, graduated from high school and went off to college.”

“Since my son Rory is also away at school, that means I’m officially an empty nester – the house is a lot quieter without a bunch of teenagers hanging around all the time.”

“I miss having them at home, even if it is easier to focus on reading a book or getting work done these days.”