My Doping Ban Was Hard For My Parents – Onana

Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana has come out to speak about how he felt after his doping ban. He recently revealed that it was a very tough period during his career, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was actually away from my friends, family and football after the ban, and that made it a very dark experience during his lifetime.

Onana added that it was very hard for his parents and everyone who cares about him.

His words, “I am a human being who was away from my friends, family and football. This time in my life has been dark and tough.”

“I want to say, with these things, the young guys need to be careful as it can happen to anyone. They need to pay attention because sh*t happens in life.”

“When it happened, I thought, ‘How am I going to explain to my parents that I have been banned for drugs when I never even smoke or drink alcohol?’ I’ve not even had a taste of shisha.”

“For my parents, it was hard. People who know me were asking ‘How is it possible that this guy we know to be professional has been done for drugs?”

“It was a mistake and UEFA even recognised that fact, but it didn’t help me. I had already received my punishment.”