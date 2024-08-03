Hollywood actress, Halle Berry has come out to accuse her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez of delaying their co-parenting therapy to take the summer off. This is coming one year after their divorce was finally completed, and fans have been reacting.

The pair agreed to attend therapy in May to resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent their son, but recent court documents show Berry claiming that Olivier decided to delay the sessions until September so he can take enjoy his summer break.

Halle added that he did not attend July sessions to travel to France, and he is currently planning to cancel sessions in August due to his brother visiting.

WOW.

The cinema of the United States, consisting mainly of major film studios (also known metonymously as Hollywood) along with some independent films, has had a large effect on the global film industry since the early 20th century.

The dominant style of American cinema is classical Hollywood cinema, which developed from 1910 to 1962 and is still typical of most films made there to this day.

Hollywood is considered to be the oldest film industry, in the sense of being the place where the earliest film studios and production companies emerged. It is the birthplace of various genres of cinema —among them comedy, drama, action, the musical, romance, horror, science fiction, and the epic—and has set the example for other national film industries.

Many of Hollywood’s highest-grossing movies have generated more box-office revenue and ticket sales outside the United States than films made elsewhere. The United States is a leading pioneer in motion picture engineering and technology.