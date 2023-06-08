My Ex Husband Will Remain The Love Of My Life – Carolyna Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Carolyna Danjuma has come out to share why she still bears her billionaire ex-husband’s name, Danjuma. She recently had her during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, even if their divorce has been finalized, she sees divorce as nothing but a piece of paper because they still love and respect each other.

Carolyna added that her ex husband is the love of her life, and that fact will not change anytime soon.

Her words, “Yes, the divorce is final, but divorce is just a piece of paper. Do we still love each other? Yes, we do. Do we still respect each other? Yes, we do. He’s the love of my life, and that can never change.”

“I have three kids with my husband, and he’ll always be my husband, whether anyone likes it or not. So I can always carry that name Danjuma. On social media, I am Carolyna Hutchings as a brand, but in real life, I am actually Carolyna Danjuma. Yes, I still bear Danjuma, and my husband does not have a problem with that.”

