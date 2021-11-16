My Failed Move To Chelsea Tampered With My Mental Health – Kounde

Sevilla defender, Jules Kounde has come out to say that he was affected by his failed transfer to Chelsea in the summer. He recently had this to say to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, it definitely tampered with his mental health a little bit but he is better now and focusing on the future.

His words, “Did my failed transfer to Chelsea this summer affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now it’s digested.”

WOW.