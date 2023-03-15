My Family Remains Committed To Arsenal Football Club – Stan Kroenke

Arsenal owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) have come out to reiterate their long-standing commitment to the club after announcing boardroom changes. The group recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

His words, “This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family’s long-standing commitment to this great club. Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles.”

“Our objectives and ambition will never waver – to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world.”