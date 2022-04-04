My Fans Are Slow – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after engaging in a war of words with Twitter users who called her out for skipping Grammys 2022. It all began when fans noticed Cardi was not at the Grammys, even when her followers thought she would be there.

A particular fan wrote, “My thing is, why hype us up if you know [you’re] not going from the jump? [Cardi B] needs to take her fans more seriously this is getting ridiculous, I’m sorry.”

Cardi replied, “When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever hints? Like are you okay. I’m not going to award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.”

Another fan wrote, “Your job is literally music and it’s just like you don’t care about it anymore you’ve been saying you have a album on the way since 2019 girl pleaseeeee.”

Cardi responded, “Bitch suck d**k and go do some homework the f***k.”

“Y’all sooo fuvkin dumb I really don’t like y’all …SUCK MY D***.”

“I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this f**kin dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the f**k?”

“When the f**k I hinted I was going? Just f**kin stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”