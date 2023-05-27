My Father Has Been Nowhere To Be Found Since Childhood – Offset

Popular American rapper, Offset has come out to say that he is not actually biologically related to either Quavo or the late Migos rapper, Takeoff. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Quavo is indeed Takeoff’s uncle, but the long-believed notion about him being Quavo’s cousin isn’t true.

Offset added that his own father was nowhere to be found throughout his childhood, but he does not hate him for it.

His words, “My daddy wasn’t even present, wasn’t nowhere to be found. But I never hated the n—-. My life since then has been filled with strong women: my mother, my grandmother and a large percentage of my creative team and collaborators.”

“I just feel like the aesthetics of a female is different from a male. A female can take you somewhere you might can’t take yourself. You always need that guidance, like from that mother or that grandmother. That’s my key to my push and my drive. Strong women are going to put you in strong places.”

