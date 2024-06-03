My Father Is A Deadbeat Dad – Doja Cat

Popular rapper, Doja Cat has come out to blast her father for being absent in her life. She recently took to Instagram to call out her dad, Dumisani Dlamini, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she wants her father to inform her when he needs to re-up his makeup cabinet because he is nothing but a b*tch.

Doja added that he is an obvious deadbeat dad who she has never met in real life.

Her words, “Dad, let me know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet because you are a b*tch.”

WOW.