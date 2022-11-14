    Login
    My Father Stopped Me From Spending The Money I Worked For – Britney Spears

    Popular singer, Britney Spears has come out to say that her father should be in jail for what he put her through during her conservatorship. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to Britney, her father made her work on a schedule seven days a week yet she wasn’t allowed to spend her money by herself.

    She added that 2021 was the first time in 15 years that she actually bought something by herself in a while, and it just felt like her dad was trying to kill her.

