My Financial Adviser Tricked Me Into Fixing My Money In Heritage Bank – Mercy Eke

Ex BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke has come out to ask what becomes of her millions deposited in Heritage Bank. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she actually opened the account when she won Big Brother Naija because they were sponsors of the reality show, and that was the only account they could pay her winnings into.

Mercy added that her financial adviser fooled her into fixing the money in that bank despite knowing it was experiencing problems.

Her words, “I really don’t no how to react about this … I have been hoping for the best .. thinking there’s a way out…. #heritagebank”

