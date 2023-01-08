My First Marriage Was A Stupid Decision – Gabrielle Union

Popular celebrity, Gabrielle Union has come out to open up about her dysfunctional marriage to her first husband, Chris Howard. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, her marriage to the ex-NFL player was dysfunctional from day one, and she actually felt entitled to cheat when she found he had not been faithful.

Gabrielle added that their union was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.

Her words, “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.”

“A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one,’ and I just felt entitled to it as well.”

“I was working my a** off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

“Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought.”

“It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

“I wish I had more guilt for some of that,”

“It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.”