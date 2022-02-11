My Goal Vs Norwich City Is One Of My Best Ever – Zaha

Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha has come out to say that his stunning strike in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City is one of his best goals in the EPL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, missing the penalty hurts even more because he believes it could’ve sealed a deserved victory for his team.

Zaha added that Crystal Palace must learn to put teams away early enough to avoid dropped points.

His words, “It probably is – I’m just happy to get a goal to be honest.”

“I’m happy I can score for the team, but it is one of my best ones.”

“It’s very frustrating because we feel like we’ve been here too many times. I feel like we’re good enough to win these games, and we should have won it today.”

“Obviously, me missing the penalty hurts even more because I feel like I could have won it for us. It’s a frustrating day, but we need to learn from this and put teams to bed.”

“As I ran up, I felt my left foot slip as I went to stand before shooting. As soon as I felt it go, I thought: ‘This is definitely not going to go where I want it to’.”

“You’ve just got to get over it. In football, you haven’t got time to cry about it. I was asked if I got another pen whether I would stand up and take it – 100 percent.”