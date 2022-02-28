My Kids Are Going Through A Lot – Iwalewa Adedeji

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Enimoney’s wife, Iwalewa Adedeji has come out to share a cryptic post on IG. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

In her post, Iwalewa wondered why her kids have to go through what they are going through and how she would move on from the current situation.

However, she didn’t state what exactly she was going through.

See what she wrote,

WOW.