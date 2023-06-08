My Mental Illness Made Me Develop Deep Hatred For My Mum – Cha Cha Eke

Nollywood actress, Cha Cha Eke has come out to share how she used to dislike her mother and wished her dead while growing up. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the hatred began after some men of God told her that her mum was after her life, but she knew better years later that she was only reacting to her mental challenges and dysfunctional thought pattern.

Eke added that the reality is many people have been emotionally torn apart from their loved ones due to underlying mental conditions.

Her words, “This is a video of me and my biological Mom. I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend. However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop deep hatred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria. Sadly, many men of God told me after several manic episodes that she was after my life. And so i went about wishing her death and spewing despicable things about her.”

“Looking back now at my mental health challenges and journey, it’s laughable to know that those dysfunctional thought patterns and beliefs of mine were a disorder; a chemical reaction in the brain waves that switches your “most favourite” to “your least favourite”.

“Dear reader, many people have been emotionally torn apart from their loved ones due to underlying mental conditions. They’d come up with all sorts of negative stories to back up their disillusioned claims. Thankfully, there are pills for those weird inexplicable feelings. Did you know?”

“Today is my mother’s birthday and I’m grateful to have realized it was all a sickness in my head while she’s still alive. I love you deeply Mommy. You’re a blessed Woman. 9 Grandchildren and still counting.”

“Mental illness or not, Momma raised a Queen.”

WOW.