My Mouth Can’t Express The Atrocities My Eyes Witnessed At A General Hospital – Phyna

Ex-BBNaija winner, Phyna has come out to blast workers in general hospitals following a recent visit to a medical facility. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, some nurses in general hospitals need to be flogged and sacked because 80% of deaths in general hospitals are caused by these useless workers.

Phyna added that her mouth cannot express the atrocities her eyes witnessed at one general hospital recently.

Her words, “I doubt it’s all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me.”

“My mouth nor fit talk wetin my eye see today, like there are some things that needs so much attention. But no na wetin suppose be cruise Nigerians wan die put , from good radians to bad rubbish.”

WOW.

