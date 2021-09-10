My MUFC Teammates And I Are Ready To Deliver This Season – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he could stay at the club for the next 3 to 4 years. The Portuguese captain recently revealed that he returned to MUFC to win again.

According to him, he didn’t come back to Old Trafford for a vacation and he actually resigned for the club to continue winning from where he stopped years ago.

Ronaldo added that he and his teammates are definitely capable to deliver the goods this season.

His words, “This is why I am here,”

“I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.”

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.”

“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”