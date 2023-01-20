My Newly-Born Daughter’s Name Is Esti Maxine Stephens – John Legend

Popular singer, John Legend has come out to share a new photo showing his three kids together. Recall that the singer and his model wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child on Friday, and she has since been named Esti Maxine Stephens.

See photo,

This comes 2 years after Chrissy and John lost their son, Jack at 20 weeks of pregnancy due to partial placenta abruption.

WOW.