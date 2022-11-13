My Oscars Award Will Stay In Ukraine Till The War Is Over – Sean Penn

Hollywood actor, Sean Penn has given one of his Oscars to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a symbol of faith. The award will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war, according to the 62-year-old actor who won oscars in 2004 and 2009, and fans have been reacting.

Penn visited Ukraine for the third time on Tuesday, November 8, and during his meeting with Zelensky, the Fair Game star was also presented with the Order of Merit of the III degree by Zelenskyy, who thanked him for his significant contribution to the war effort.

