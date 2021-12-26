My Wife Is A Gift From Heaven – Charles Soludo

The governor-elect of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo and his wife, Nonye are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary today. The former CBN governor recently jumped on his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his wife, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his wife is a good and perfect gift from above, and she’ll forever remain an amazing woman.

His wife added that God deserves all the glory for 29 years with her wonderful husband.

His words, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning”. James 1:17.”

“On this day 29 years ago heaven gifted me this amazing woman. We return all glory to God almighty the giver of every good and lovely gift. Happy Anniversary to Nonye (my Queen) and I.”

His wife added, “29 years of wonderful journey with this amazing guy @ccsoludo Happy 29th wedding anniversary to us. To God be the glory!”

