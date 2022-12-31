    Login
    My Wife Is My Main Source Of Motivation And Strength – 9ice

    Popular singer, 9ice is celebrating his 3rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Sunkanmi today. He recently shared photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram, and fans have been reacting.

    9ice and his wife
    According to him, he and wife were friends for 12 years before settling down 3 years ago, and she is his main source of motivation and strength.

    His words, “12 years of friendship
    3 years married
    Forever to go…
    Eru to ju owo elo, Abeeni
    my no 1 cheerleader, my source of motivation and strength. Thanks for being a part of my life. My lovely wife. Happy Anniversary.”

    “Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together.”

    WOW.

