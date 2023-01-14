My Wife Is Recovering Well In Intensive Care – Morata

Atletico Madrid forward, Alvaro Morata has come out to say that his wife is in intensive care in a hospital after giving birth to their fourth child. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his woman, Alice Campello is receiving specialist care at the University Hospital of Navarra in Madrid after suffering complications, but she is recovering well.

Morata added that he has been very scared these past few days, but she is very strong.

His words, “Bella was born on the 9th and she is wonderful.”

“Unfortunately, after the delivery went very well, the mother has started to have complications that have scared us a lot.”

“Right now she is in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Navarra in Madrid where she is being cared for by the best doctors and little by little she is recovering very well… she is very strong.”

WOW.