Mysterious bees disrupt APC rally in Kogi, chase supporters

Mysterious bees on Saturday disrupted a rally by the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC), in Kogi State.

The bees seen in a video circulating on social media chased away many supporters of the APC.

The incident happened at a political rally in Ihima, under the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Supporters of the APC were spotted running for dear lives when the mysterious bees invaded the rally.

The development has continued to generate mixed reactions in the social media space.