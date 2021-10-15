N45 billion disbursed to Lagos for Blue Line railway project – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that it will continue to fund railway developments in Lagos State, despite the fact that N45 billion has already been disbursed for the state’s Blue Line project.

Yusuf Philip Yila, Director, CBN Development Finance, announced this in Lagos yesterday during an inspection of the Blue Line project operated by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

CBN conducted the inspection to monitor and evaluate the project’s progress, according to Yila, who was given a tour of the Marina.

The Blue Line is a 27-kilometre stretch from Okokomaiko to Marina being constructed in the first phase. According to LAMATA, the vision of the state is to complete the project in the fourth quarter of 2022.