    Nagelsmann Needs A Team That Is Ready To Compete – Ronan Murphy

    Chelsea should be an ideal fit for Julian Nagelsmann over Tottenham, Ronan Murphy has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Julian Nagelsmann
    Julian Naglesmann

    According to him, the German manager has clearly grown accustomed to winning with Bayern Munich, and even if Spurs would have seemed like a logical step after Leipzig, he might be better than that now.

    Ronan added that Nagelsmann now needs a team that is ready to compete as soon as possible.

    His words, “Chelsea seems like the ideal fit for Nagelsmann, even more so than Tottenham. Spurs would have seemed like a logical step after Leipzig, but now he’s grown accustomed to winning with Bayern, only a team that can compete quickly seems realistic.”

