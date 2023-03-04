Naira redesign: APC chieftain warns Buhari against disobeying Supreme Court

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to disobey the Supreme Court judgment on Naira redesign.

The party chieftain in Zamfara demands the federal government allow Nigerians to use the old notes concurrently with the redesigned notes.

Shinkafi told newsmen in Gusau that everyone, “no matter how highly placed”, must recognize the rule of the law.

“Since the Supreme Court has ruled, there is nobody in the country who can violate the order”, NAN quoted him.

The politician urged Buhari to “respect the order and instruct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release the notes back into circulation”.

He observed the cashless policy negatively affected many citizens, noting that advanced countries implement such initiatives gradually.

Shinkafi said countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, etc., did not “abruptly stop old notes from circulation”.

The APC member hailed the governors of Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi states for challenging the Buhari administration in court.