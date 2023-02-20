Naira Scarcity: Angry Customers burnt down Wema Bank, Others in Sagamu [VIDEO]

Angry customers today vandalised and burnt down Sagamu’s Wema Bank branch and others and carted away several items over the ongoing Naira scarcity in the country.

The attitude is highly condemnable, and those responsible should face the wrath of the law. A concerned citizen comments, “This is simply stupid and crazy. How’s this solving the situation? There seems to be some motivation for this level of vandalism…Goshhhh…”; another state, “The level of destruction is so much that I don’t know what this destruction would bring. May Almighty Allah continue to protect this nation.”

It appears other banks (such as Access Bank, Polaris Bank, Zenith Bank etc.) in Sagamu were also affected

Watch the videos below and share your views: