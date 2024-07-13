Nancy Pelosi Fully Supports Whatever Biden Decides Ahead Of The Election – Spokesperson

Ex speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi is reportedly concerned about the chances of Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Reports have said that she is currently working with some House Democrats to try and come up with a plan to make Biden reconsider and step down as the party’s nominee heading into November.

According to a source who Democrat lawmaker, Nancy is very concerned about Biden and not necessarily making it clear that the party is sticking with him.

Another source added, “The stakes are so high. We can’t afford to do anything but have our best possible opportunity to win.”

However, spokesperson for Pelosi recently had this to say, “Speaker Pelosi fully supports whatever President Biden decides to do. We must turn our attention to why this race is so important: Donald Trump would be a disaster for our country and our democracy. It’s up to the president to decide if he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running out.”

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician who is the 46th and current president of the United States since 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden (née Finnegan) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. The oldest child in a Catholic family of English, French, and Irish descent, he has a sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States in November 2020. He defeated the incumbent, Donald Trump, becoming the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Trump refused to concede, insisting the election had been “stolen” from him through “voter fraud”, challenging the results in court and promoting numerous conspiracy theories about the voting and vote-counting processes, in an attempt to overturn the election results.