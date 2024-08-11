Napoli Needs New Signings This Summer – Conte

Napoli manager, Antonio Conte has come out to hint that the club needs more reinforcements. He recently had his say while explaining why players don’t want to sign for them, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Napoli definitely has clear limits with new players in terms of the cost and salary involved, but he wants the club to try to strengthen the squad this summer because new signings are necessary.

Conte added that many players are also rejecting the club nowadays because they don’t play in European cups.

His words, “I put myself at the club’s complete disposal, I knew the situation I found and on the market you have limits in terms of the cost of the player or the salary. Many players don’t come here because we don’t play in the [European] cups. I want the best for Napoli and to try to strengthen the squad because we need it. Then I don’t know what will happen, today was a nice dose of reality.”

