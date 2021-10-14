National Convention: PDP Extends Date For Sale Of Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, said it has approved the extension of sale of nomination forms for national officers for the October 30 to 31 National Convention, from the earlier announced date of Friday, October 15, 2021, to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan National Publicity Secretary.

Kola who is also the Secretary, National Convention Publicity Sub-Committee said the last date for the submission of duly completed forms had also been extended from Saturday, October 16 to Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Accordingly, the date for the Screening of aspirants for various national offices had also been adjusted to Wednesday, October 20, 2021, while hearing of appeals arising from the Screening Exercise, is now scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The statement noted that the date for the National Convention still remains Saturday October 30 – Sunday 31, 2021.

“All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our great party are by this statement guided accordingly,” he said.