Nationwide Protest Plans: Balancing Rights and Responsibilities – Dr Omole

Dr Charles Omole, a lawyer, good government advocate, and security sector reform expert has advised Nigerians on the planned nationwide protest. Read him out below:

I believe the government is giving excessive attention to the planned protests from the 1st to the 10th of August.

While the right of Nigerians to protest peacefully is undeniable, it’s equally important to emphasise the right of all citizens to go about their daily lives without disruption.

Protesters who conduct themselves peacefully, carrying placards and gathering without obstructing public roads or interfering with others’ activities, should be fully protected by law and must not be harassed. However, blocking roads, harassing the public, or vandalising property is unacceptable and carries serious legal consequences. The rights of protesters do not override the rights of other Nigerians, and this balance must be respected.

In the UK, some climate change protesters were recently sentenced to up to five years in jail for blocking the M25 Motorway, causing significant economic disruption. The court emphasised the need for protests to be conducted in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of others. Yet, no one accused the UK government of being anti-free speech.

The government should prepare for various scenarios and be ready to intervene if necessary. However, they should allow the protesters to demonstrate peacefully and provide them with legal protection. Anyone who escalates beyond peaceful protest must face the full force of the law. All citizens have rights, and the right to protest is not stronger than the right to go about daily tasks peacefully.

Protests are typically peaceful when organised by recognised groups with known leaders who take responsibility for maintaining order. In contrast, leaderless protests called by faceless groups have a higher risk of descending into violence, as there is no accountability. This reality should guide the government’s planning, with security agencies ready to act if necessary. Leaderless protests can easily spiral into lawlessness.

August 1st will come and go, and we will all still be here. Heaven will not fall. It would be far more effective if protesters published a position paper outlining specific policies they would pursue to grow the economy and how they would implement them. Vague demands like “end bad governance” are meaningless without concrete, viable policy alternatives. Only then will they be taken seriously and stand a chance of influencing government actions.

As we discuss the planned protest, it’s essential to maintain a respectful dialogue. Abusive responses detract from the real issues and hinder our ability to find meaningful solutions. I expect to see many emotional responses questioning my motives and engaging in name-calling. This has become the norm for those who are uninterested in nuanced or critical engagement.