Ne-Yo Finalizes Divorce From Wife, Crystal Renay

Popular singer, Ne-Yo has finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Crystal Renay after seven years of marriage. TMZ recently revealed this news to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Ne-Yo will have to pay Crystal a $1.6million lump sum, and she will most likely be allowed to keep one of their four Georgia homes, while pocketing $20,000 in moving expenses.

The singer is also giving Crystal a cheque for $150,000 so she can buy a new car while he takes their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

