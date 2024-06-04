Nengi Might Be Closer To God Than I Am – Spyro

Popular singer, Spyro has come out to blast people saying he should not be indicating interest in ex BBNaija housemate, Nengi. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has seen a lot of people saying a church boy should not be interested in a bad girl like her, and he can only conclude that Nigerians are so quick to condemn.

Spyro added that he wonders what makes Nigerians even think he is closer to God than Nengi.

His words, “Fear Nigerians. A lot of us don’t have sense. Hypocrites. Quick to condemn.

But who tell you say na good b**ch me I dey find?

A lot of us, we’ll be shocked on judgement day. Because what makes you even feel that I’m closer to God than she is? I don’t get it.

I personally feel like she’s beautiful and she’s well behaved, like she’s calm and collected. And she’s ehn… you know, you know…”

So stop hating brothers and sisters. She’s got it, and I like it and ain’t nothing wrong with that.”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.