Never Again In Lagos: Concerned Youths condemn Destructive Protests, reflect on EndSARS [PICTURES]

The Lagos Indigenous Youth Network (LIYN), a coalition of concerned Lagosians, has firmly opposed destructive protests in Lagos State.

The group, echoing its slogan “Never Again in Lagos,” reflected on the aftermath of the October 2020 EndSARS protests, which led to significant destruction of public and private property. The group further advises those willing to protest against bad governance to mobilise to build rather than destroy.

The impact of the protests is vividly illustrated by the numerous examples of damage caused in Lagos, underscoring the group’s call for peaceful and constructive demonstrations.

The October 2020 EndSARS Protests: A Reflection on Destruction and Demand for Change

The October 2020 EndSARS protests stand as a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history, bringing to the forefront the deep-seated issues of police brutality, corruption, and governance failures. Initiated by years of frustration over the conduct of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the protests quickly evolved into a nationwide movement demanding comprehensive reforms. However, amidst the calls for justice and change, the protests also saw significant destruction of public and private properties, highlighting the complex dynamics of civil unrest.

Background and Outbreak

SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force created in 1992 to tackle armed robbery and other violent crimes, had over the years garnered a notorious reputation for abuse of power, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and extortion. The tipping point came in early October 2020, when a video allegedly showing SARS officers killing a young man in Delta State went viral, igniting widespread outrage and mobilising thousands of Nigerians under the #EndSARS hashtag.

The Protest Movement

The protests rapidly spread across major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and others, driven primarily by young Nigerians. The movement, organized through social media, was marked by peaceful demonstrations, with protesters articulating five core demands aimed at police reform and justice for victims of police brutality.

Despite the government’s announcement of the disbandment of SARS on October 11, 2020, protesters remained sceptical, continuing their demonstrations and demanding more concrete actions.

Escalation and Violence

As the protests gained momentum, tensions between protesters and security forces escalated. The situation reached a critical point on October 20, 2020, when Nigerian Army troops allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally. This incident, known as the “Lekki Massacre,” further inflamed the protests.

In the aftermath of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting, the protests took a more violent turn in some areas. Anger and frustration boiled over, leading to widespread destruction of properties. Public infrastructure, including government buildings, police stations, and buses, were targeted and set ablaze. Private businesses, shops, and vehicles also suffered extensive damage.

Reflecting on the Destruction

The destruction of public and private properties during the EndSARS protests highlighted several critical issues:

Public Infrastructure Damage: Police stations and government offices were set on fire, crippling law enforcement and administrative capabilities.

Public transportation vehicles, including the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses, were destroyed, disrupting services and impacting daily commutes. Impact on Private Businesses: Numerous shops and businesses were looted and vandalised, resulting in significant financial losses for business owners and employees.

The destruction disrupted economic activities, compounding the economic hardship that many Nigerians were already facing. Long-term Consequences: The rebuilding and repair of damaged infrastructure required substantial financial resources, diverting funds from other essential services.

The violence and destruction left a lasting scar on the communities involved, with many residents and business owners struggling to recover.

Balancing Protest and Peace

While the EndSARS protests underscored the legitimate grievances of Nigerians against police brutality and governance failures, the subsequent violence and destruction raised questions about the methods and outcomes of civil unrest. It highlighted the delicate balance between exercising the right to peaceful protest and maintaining public order and safety.

Lessons and the Way Forward

The EndSARS protests and the associated destruction serve as a poignant reminder of the need for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria. They underscore the importance of addressing the root causes of discontent, including police brutality, corruption, and economic disparity. Moving forward, the government must engage with citizens, particularly the youth, in meaningful dialogue and take concrete steps towards reform.

Moreover, there is a need for protesters to adopt strategies that ensure their demands are heard without resorting to violence or destruction. Civil society groups, community leaders, and other stakeholders must work together to promote peaceful and constructive methods of advocacy.

The EndSARS movement, despite its turbulent aspects, remains a significant chapter in Nigeria’s history, demonstrating the power of collective action and the urgent need for change.