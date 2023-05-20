New Rashford Contract Isn’t Priority Before The Season Ends – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that contracts talks with Marcus Rashford will be priority when the season is over. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the contract talks of one of the most important players in the team can be on hold for now because the club is currently determined to end the season on a high.

Erik added that even Rashford is focused on the most pressing objectives of the season right now.

His words, “I know [it is taking time]. But I don’t talk about the process. This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”