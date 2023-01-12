Neymar Can Be More Successful At Manchester City – Rivaldo

Brazil legend, Rivaldo has come out to suggest that Neymar could leave PSG at the end of the season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Manchester City would be a perfect match for the Brazilian because it will give him a better chance of more success in football.

Rivaldo added that Neymar will also be playing in a very attacking team that plays great football under Pep Guardiola.

His words, “Honestly, I don’t see it happening in this transfer window. But that might change at the end of the season with PSG having the chance to sell him to compensate their investment and that could open Premier League doors to Neymar.”

“I believe Man City would be the perfect club for him because it will give him a better chance of success,”

“And he’d be playing in a very attacking team that plays great football under Pep Guardiola.”