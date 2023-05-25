Neymar Can Be The Leader In A Young Arsenal Team – Emmanuel Petit

Arsenal might be the perfect fit for PSG forward, Neymar, Emmanuel Petit has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Neymar will definitely enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal, plus he will get the opportunity to be the leader among the younger players at the club.

Petit added that the Brazilian winger can play on the left and right, or even be rotated because of his injury problems.

His words, “I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal. He would love to play with younger players as he is quite mature himself. He will also have revenge on his mind with everything that he has been going through at PSG, and the tears he shed at the World Cup. I think he will be happy to move to Arsenal if that is the case. He can play on the left and the right, and because of his ankle injuries he can be a player in rotation.”

“If I was Vinicius Jr I would not be coming to Arsenal now. He is playing for the biggest club in the world and for the past two years, he has been tremendous. I remember three years ago he was under so much criticism, even from his teammates. Now he plays with so much personality and is doing really well.”

“I was shocked by what I saw when Real Madrid played Valencia over the weekend. Even some of the post match reaction I saw from La Liga and the body of governors had me asking: ‘what is wrong with you guys?’’ I can’t understand what is happening. This is not the first or last time it will happen, and Vinicius Jr isn’t the last person it will happen to. If he leaves Real Madrid because of this, it will be a mistake. The majority of people in Spain are not like that, it’s only a minority. Plus, it can happen anywhere in the world. When you leave Real Madrid, it is hard to find happiness somewhere else.”