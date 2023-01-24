    Login
    Neymar Hasn’t Been Fluid Enough Since Qatar – Galtier

    Sports

    Neymar has returned from the World Cup in pain and still lacks fluidity, Paris Saint-Germain boss, Christophe Galtier has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the Brazilian’s ankles were a little bruised in Qatar and have been treated, so it is understandable that he has not regained all the fluidity in his game.

    Galtier added that Neymar is making an effort to be fully fit very soon, and he expects him to make it happen.

    His words, “His ankles were a little bruised at Worlds and have been treated. Coming back, he was still in pain. He makes a lot of effort. He has not regained all his fluidity in the game.”

    “I spoke to Neymar at half-time to make sure he would be calmer in the second half. They (Neymar and Mbappe) combined a lot, looked for each other a lot. They achieved some interesting things. I felt they needed to play and replay together.”

