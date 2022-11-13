Neymar Is An Unbelievable Footballer – Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus has come out to say that Neymar is the best player he has ever played with. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he first played with the PSG forward in 2016 at the Olympics, and that was when he started seeing how unbelievable Neymar is with the ball.

Jesus added that the Brazilian superstar is also very humble, and he likes to be around family and friends.

His words, “My first time playing with him was in 2016. We went to the Olympics together and from there we’ve played a lot together,”

“As a player, he’s unbelievable. I think the best player I have played with. Of course, for sure. I love him as well outside of the pitch. Off the pitch he’s amazing. He’s such a good guy. He’s so humble, he likes to be with family and friends. The football player life is really difficult about these things and then he loves to be with his friends and family and that’s important to me. He’s a good guy. As a player, everyone knows his quality.”

“He’s always joking, dancing, singing. He’s one of the funniest as well.”