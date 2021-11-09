Neymar Needs More Assists From PSG Midfielders – Habib Beye

Ex Marseille and Senegal defender, Habib Beye has come out to say that PSG’s lack of supply from midfield is the reason Neymar is struggling. He recently revealed that there must be more assists from the midfielders to ease Neymar’s work in the attack.

According to him, if the Brazilian forward has to be the one who carries the water and the one who drinks it, that is a very big problem.

He added that Neymar is an exceptional player who can change the course of a match on his own, but he still needs help around him.

His words, “I think he’s gaining momentum. The whole problem for Neymar is when he has no midfielders who come to bring him the ball in the last thirty meters.”

“We have still seen him talk a lot with his midfielders. There is a quote that says: “Defenders go for water, midfielders bring it and attackers drink it”. The reality is that if he has to be the one who carries the water and the one who drinks it, that’s a problem.”

“When found in the last thirty meters, he is an exceptional player who can change the course of a match on his own. We have seen too much of him coming down to Leipzig. I think there is annoyance when he has to drop out because he knows he is not at the end of the actions.”