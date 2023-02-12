Neymar, PSG Sporting Director At Loggerheads

PSG forward, Neymar slammed his teammates, Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike after his team’s loss to Monaco. He recently argued with sporting director, Luis Campos after his team’s loss to Monaco, and fans have been reacting.

According to the press, a frustrated Neymar reportedly slammed teammates Vitinha and Ekitike for not passing the ball into the correct areas and for poor decision-making in front of the goal.

The reports added that Neymar, along with his compatriot, Marquinhos even got involved in an argument with the club’s sporting advisor Campos after the match.

WOW.