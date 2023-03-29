Nick Jonas Is An Old Man Stuck In A 25-Year-Old’s Body – Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra has come out to open up about her love life. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was actually in a serious relationship when her now husband, Nick Jonas slipped into her DM and asked for her number.

Priyanka added that marrying a man 10 years her junior is not a problem because he is an old man stuck in a 25-year-old’s body.

Her words, “He (Nick) slid into my DMs on Twitter. I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is 2016 and we had common friends who like didn’t want me to be in my [previous] relationship.”

“I kinda did [and I] didn’t wanna admit at that time because I was in a relationship. I was in long, long serious relationships, 6 years – 5 years average, but back-to-back. When Nick texted me in 2016, slid into my DM and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick.”

On the age difference between them, “I have been there and done the fun days. I was like ready to get serious, not realising my husband was actually a dear old man stuck in a 25-year-old’s body.”

