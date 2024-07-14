Nicki Minaj’s Fans Wanted Me To Disappear After We Broke Up – Safaree

Popular rapper, Safaree has come out to admit that seeing his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj date Meek Mill was a dark period for him. He recently had his say while speaking on a podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj were a power couple when they were together, so him beefing with them meant he was not on good terms with 2 of the most powerful artists in the game at the time.

Safaree added that it simply meant everyone was against him during that period, and several fans just wanted him to disappear from the face of the earth.

His words, “When me and Nicki first broke up and she got with Meek and they were, like, the biggest in the world and we was all beefing and shit. You gotta think about — I had two of the biggest people in the world against me.

That meant everybody would be against me, so nobody wanted to be next to me. Nobody wanted to work with me or none of that shit. So it just made everything hard and that shit that was a dark time for me.

I’m not even gonna sugarcoat shit. I was with Nicki, we broke up. Her fans and certain people they just wanted it to be like, ‘Okay, they not together no more. Fuck him, let it be nothing. Let him disintegrate, let him disappear, whatever.’

But nine, 10 years later — 10, 15 TV shows later, lot of music out later, Doors Up later — I’m still here. Some people don’t like that. They’re like, ‘Damn, why are n-ggas still paying attention to this n-gga?”

