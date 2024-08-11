Nigeria Is A Homophobic Country, Crossdressers Must Be Careful Henceforth – James Brown

Popular crossdresser, James Brown has come out to react to the tragic death of popular Abuja crossdresser, Area Mama. He recently had his say via a video he posted on Instagram, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, other crossdressers should avoid going on the road to pose as prostitutes henceforth because it is obvious that anyone doing such will be putting their lives at risk.

He added that Nigeria is clearly a homophobic country, and people who are like him need to be careful from now on.

His words, “Never have I dressed as a woman and then stood on the road. Never. My own rag queen is for content on Instagram, to shoot movies. Have you heard me say I am going for runs before? Even though you are a drag queen. It doesn’t mean you should stand on the road and be waiting for a car to pick you up. Nigeria is a homophobic country. Stay safe out there.”

WOW.