Nigeria Senate approves N70,000 minimum wage bill with 3 years review interval

The Nigeria Senate has approved the bill to increase the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000, effectively making it a law.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the approval following the third reading of the bill during a plenary session in Abuja on Tuesday.
The bill, which was proposed by President Bola Tinubu after meeting with the heads of organized labour last week, also included a reduction of the review timeline of the minimum wage from 5 years to 3 years.
Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday, Akpabio read out the intent of the bill and ruled for its approval.
“Distinguished colleagues, a bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 and to increase the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 and review the time for periodic review of the national minimum wage from years to 3 years and for related matters 2024.
“Distinguished colleagues, the third reading has been taken and passed,” Akpabio said.
The bill, which scaled second and third readings at both legislative chambers in the National Assembly, just minutes after it was transmitted by President Bola Tinubu, was instantly passed separately by the red and green chambers.
In a unanimous vote after a clause consideration in the Committee of the Whole, the National Minimum Wage Bill scaled third reading and was passed at the Senate.
The House also passed the bill immediately just like the Senate.
President Tinubu is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.
Backstory
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate