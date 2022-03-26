Nigeria Should Forget About Playing Good Football Vs Ghana – Garba Lawal

Ex Nigeria winger, Garba Lawal has come out to urge the Super Eagles to focus on beating Ghana in the return leg of their playoff in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the number of goals the Nigerian players score doesn’t matter, they just have to ensure they win and seal qualification to the World Cup.

Garba Lawal added that no one expects good football in matches that involve rivals, and getting the victory is all that matters.

His words, “A derby is not a game where you can see good football, it is a lot of kicking, running and pushing.”

“It includes the intensity of the environment and the game, so a derby it’s not all that fantastic, it’s all about physicality and result.”

“In this type of game, nobody cares about how you play or score, the most important thing is the result.”

“We are not looking for too many goals in Abuja, we can score 1-0 and it’s okay for us, but if we can score five then it’s fine too.”

“The most important thing is to win the second leg and qualify for Qatar.”