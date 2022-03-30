Nigerian Celebrities Are Trying To Use The Will Smith Incident To Trend – I Go Save

Popular comedian, I Go Save has come out to blast Ubi Franklin who threatened to give any comedian who insults him the Will Smith treatment. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, if Ubi gets a girl pregnant, abandons her and does not pay child support, he must be used as content for jokes.

I Go Save added that it is a shame to see how some celebrities have seized the Will Smith incident to trend.

WOW.