Nigerians Should Expect Victory Vs Sierra Leone – Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has come out to say that the club success enjoyed by his Nigeria teammates will be vital in their Afcon qualifier against Sierra Leone. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the game vs Sierra Leone is very important to the country, so the players must do everything possible to give their absolute all on the pitch.

Awoniyi added that Nigerians should not expect anything other than victory because Super Eagles have the players to get the job done.

His words, “This is a game [against Sierra Leone] that is very important to the country because you have to play it once, it’s not a league game where you have an opportunity to play again,”

“That is how I see every Super Eagles game, and that’s the kind of spirit I will take to the game if I get to Liberia.”

“This is a game that you have to put in your best because you only have 90 minutes to play. Perhaps, the next time you play again in September or thereabout.”

“Of course, Nigerians should not expect anything other than victory. Because looking at the caliber of players that we have in the team, these are players that have done well for their club sides, and I hope that we can bring home the same spirit that we have from our club sides.”

“If we can bring it back, there is no nation that can beat the Super Eagles.”