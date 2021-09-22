Nigerians Should Stop Sleeping In Churches And Start Sleeping At Polling Units – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to say that God won’t save Nigeria. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that our spiritual father will not come to our rescue unless Nigerians decide to come together to find solutions.

He added that it is a shame that Nigerians are always ready to sleep in churches for prayers but are not willing to sleep in polling units during elections.

His words, ”Nigerians are willing to sleep in church, but are not willing to sleep in a polling booth to make sure their votes are not rigged. Every year, more votes are cast on #BBNaija than are cast in actual elections.”

“We vote for drama rather than for good government. And then we wonder why we have clowns for leaders. Buhari has ruined Nigeria, but Nigerians keep praying to God to save Nigeria. God won’t save Nigeria.”

“God has already empowered us to save our country. If we outsource our deliverance to God via prayers, we will remain where we are until we realise God gave us hands not just to eat, but to free ourselves from oppressors.”

WOW.

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.